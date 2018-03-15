Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday March 15, after 12 years of marriage, according to Page Six.

The former pair, who wed in November 2005, share five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3, but before Vanessa married into the famous family, she worked in the entertainment industry and has even been linked to Hollywood A-listers!

Scroll down to find out more about the 40-year-old New York native.

1. She Reportedly Dated Leonardo DiCaprio

Model Vanessa Haydon, as she was then known, was “seen nuzzling Leo” in NYC’s Moomba restaurant in 1998 during the Two Girls and a Guy premiere party, New York Magazine reported at the time.

2. She Was Set Up With Donald Trump Jr. by Donald Trump

The Marymount Manhattan College alum was introduced to her estranged husband by his own father, Donald Trump, at a fashion show in 2003. Later in the evening,the businessman reintroduced the pair, having forgotten that he already did! Although Vanessa and Donald Jr. didn’t click at the event, they crossed paths six weeks later at a birthday bash in NYC. “We talked for an hour,” Vanessa told the International Herald Tribune in November 2006, admitted that she then told Donald Jr., “You’re the one with the retarded dad!”

3. She’s a Former Model and Actress

Vanessa’s mother, Bonnie Haydon, ran the agency Kay Models and Vanessa has starred in campaigns since childhood. She also had a small role in the 2003 flick Something’s Gotta Give (playing one of the women who was involved with Jack Nicholson) and The Apprentice in 2004.

4. She Had Her Own Handbag Line

Triple threat! Vanessa designed and released her first collection of La Poshett purses in 2010 and launched her last line in 2013.

5. She Was Hospitalized After Opening a Suspicious Letter

Vanessa was the victim of a hoax in February 2018. She was hospitalized after opening a letter addressed to her husband containing a mysterious powder, which ended up being cornstarch. A 25-year-old Massachusetts resident was later arrested and charged with “Making hoax threats and mailing threatening communications” to Trump Jr. and four others.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!