Getting away from it all. Following the news that her husband Donald Trump Jr. had an affair with Aubrey O’Day while they were married, Vanessa Trump is escaping with her children for some rest and relaxation.

“It’s time for spring break with my kiddies!” she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of blue skies and palm trees on Tuesday, March 20. Vanessa — who shares five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 — with Trump Jr. filed for divorce from him on March 15.

It’s time for spring break with my kiddies ! pic.twitter.com/VlzINumxH4 — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) March 20, 2018

The post comes just one day after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Trump Jr. and the 34-year-old pop star began their dalliance “toward the end of taping” of the Celebrity Apprentice’s fifth season in 2011.

“As far as what Don told Aubrey, he was done with Vanessa,” an insider told Us Weekly of the affair between Trump Jr. and O’Day.

The source continued: “He already started putting things in place, like setting up a place in NYC to live. Don would talk to Aubrey about how he was miserable in his marriage and how Vanessa was so controlling and paranoid about him leaving. In his mind, he was going to be separated with Vanessa and be with Aubrey.”

Trump Jr. ultimately ended the relationship with the reality star when Vanessa found emails between her then-husband and O’Day in March 2012.

As previously reported, the former couple released a statement to Us Weekly earlier this week announcing their separation: “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

