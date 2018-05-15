Velveeta is rolling out a new product in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials on Saturday, May 19 — and it’s full of cheesy goodness!

The company, famous for their delicious macaroni and cheese, has created a “luxurious, extra indulgent” special edition of its Shells & Cheese product — but the macaroni will be in the shape of crowns! That’s not all you’ll get: consumers will also get a gold-plated spoon to eat up their favorite comfort food, which will be packaged in a fancy, gold foil box.

The wedding between Prince Harry and the former Suits actress is shaping up to be the most anticipated event of the year — but not everything is going as smooth as Velveeta’s famous product. After the bride’s father was caught seemingly staging photographs with paparazzi a week before the wedding, Thomas Markle announced he would no longer be attending the royal ceremony, and subsequently, would not be walking his daughter down the aisle.

“Meghan is devastated that her father isn’t making it,” an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 15. “She has been very upset and would very much like for Tom to be at the wedding. She never disinvited him. She has always wanted him there.”

However, TMZ reported on Tuesday, May 15, that the elder Markle — who reportedly had a heart attack last week — will not be able to attend the wedding at all because he has to have surgery on May 16.

Meanwhile, for those who will be among the hundreds of thousands watching the wedding of the year on TV with their pals, there are tons of products you can purchase to get in the spirit of the big day! In addition to Velveeta’s Crowns & Cheese, Zazzle.com and jet.com are also selling products with the happy couple emblazoned on them.