Verne Troyer Cause of Death Being Investigated

Verne Troyer’s cause of death is being investigated, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office confirms to Us Weekly.

“Verne Troyer was admitted into the hospital with a high level of alcohol in his system, where he passed out and became unconscious and he passed away. His body was turned over to the Coroner office,” a spokesperson for the Coroner’s office tells Us. “They did an autopsy on Verne and determined they needed additional testing, which is why the case has been deferred pending toxicology.”

The Austin Powers star’s spokesperson confirmed to Us on Saturday, April 21, that Troyer died at the age of 49.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the statement read. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday … Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately, this time was too much.”

The lengthy statement also addressed depression and suicide awareness: “During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

TMZ reported in April that Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone actor was hospitalized after a friend called the police and said Troyer was “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.” He also was hospitalized for alcohol addition in 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!