Vicki Gunvalson Calls Tamra Judge a ‘Good Actress’ Over Crying Video

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson has no sympathy for Tamra Judge.

Gunvalson, 62, accused Judge, 57, of faking tears in a recent video in which a tearful Judge called out Gunvalson for dragging her relationship with her estranged daughter, Sidney, into their feud.

“Were there tears? There were no tears. She’s a good actress,” Gunvalson said on the Wednesday, September 11, episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast hosted by Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

“What is the point of her doing that? Why doesn’t she call me if that’s how she really felt? She wants attention,” Gunvalson doubled down. “That’s what she wants. She wants attention.”

Gunvalson continued, “If she really, really cared about me and our friendship, she’d call me off camera and say, let’s sit down, let’s meet, let’s call each other. Let’s FaceTime each other. We don’t need to show anything to the public. So I think it’s all bulls–t.”

Gunvalson talked about Judge’s daughter during a September 2 episode of the “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” podcast. “If my daughter didn’t talk to me, I’d be on a flipping plane right now, knocking on her door, begging her for forgiveness, and I don’t even care what I did,” Gunvalson said. “Sidney has a very strong opinion of Tamra. ‘Stop embarrassing the family. Stop doing what you’re doing. Get off the show when you have a chance.’ Tamra did none of that.”

She continued: “That shows Sidney, ‘I’m not important to you.’ I don’t care about my money, my stuff. I care about my family, my daughter, my people in my life, so that’s the problem.”

Gunvalson’s remarks prompted Judge to post an emotional response via social media two days later.

“I’m trying so hard not to listen to what Vicki had said about me and I just keep getting bombarded with it,” Judge said in a video shared via her Instagram Story on September 4. “I’m in just disbelief. In such disbelief this woman would go so low. Do you know what it’s like to lose a child? Do you know what it’s like? It’s the most painful thing in the world.”

Responding to Gunvalson’s claim that Judge’s estrangement from Sidney is due to RHOC, Judge said, “No, that’s not what it is.”

“You win, Vicki. I don’t know what you want from me, but you got it. You win, OK?” Judge continued while sobbing. “You kick me when I’m down, you hurt me all the time. I can’t do it anymore. I don’t want any part of this.”

On Wednesday’s “Hollywood Raw” podcast, however, Gunvalson said she doesn’t feel bad about her comments.

“No, she keeps talking about it all the time,” she said. “Every season [she says], ‘My daughter doesn’t talk to me.’ Like, if you don’t want anyone to know, then stop talking about it.”