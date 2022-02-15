Vicki Gunvalson Explains That 'Cancer Cells' Led to Her 'Full Hysterectomy

Clearing some things up. Vicki Gunvalson addressed reports about her recent hysterectomy, which she says wasn’t the result of a cancer diagnosis.

“I had a full hysterectomy because I had cancer cells in my uterus and cervix,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 59, told Page Six on Friday, February 11. “They took it out — no chemo, no radiation. It wasn’t a two-year battle, like they misconstrued. It was two years ago.”

The Bravo personality previously said that she “had cancer” during a November 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” podcast. “I just had my whole f–king uterus taken out,” she said. At the time, she didn’t elaborate further on her health, noting only that she was “going through a f–king tough time right now.”

Gunvalson explained on Friday that she was never formally diagnosed with cancer, but her doctors “noted” the presence of cancer cells.

“You don’t go get a full hysterectomy because you have nothing else to do tomorrow,” the Illinois native added. “When I went for the post-op, [the doctor] said, ‘Good thing you took it out. We did see cancer cells.'”

The reality star said that she wanted to clarify her comments because of ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers, who in November 2015 admitted that he had forged documents to make it seem like he’d been a patient at a cancer hospital. When Ayers confessed to the fabrication, he said that he acted “alone, without Vicki’s knowledge.”

While speaking to Jeff Lewis last year, Gunvalson slammed rumors that she’d somehow been involved with her ex’s scheme. “I f–king got $380,000 out of my checkbook into his,” she told the Flipping Out alum, 51. “I paid for all his s–t for five years. So people say I was in on some scam? I got scammed. He was ‘sick’ so he couldn’t work. Don’t get me down this rabbit hole.”

Ayers claimed that he presented the false documents to “prove” that he had cancer. He still maintains that he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013.

In April 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that Gunvalson filed a lawsuit against Ayers over money she allegedly lent him while they were together. The duo split in August 2015 after four and a half years of dating.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the insurance agency owner claimed that she loaned the businessman $184,899 in 2011, plus $81,652.97 for attorney’s fees. In addition to asking for “an accounting” of Ayers’ finances, Gunvalson asked for a payment in excess of $15,000, in addition to attorneys’ fees, interest, and punitive and exemplary damages.

