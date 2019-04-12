Taking him to court! Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is filing a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers over money she allegedly lent him during their time together, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the TV personality, 57, filed papers in the Clark County, Nevada court on March 29, accusing her former love, 50, of breaching written and verbal agreement, fraud, misrepresentation and multiple other claims.

The allegations stem from a $184,899 loan that Gunvalson claims to have given Ayers in 2011. She also alleges to have loaned him an additional $81,652.97 for attorney’s fees.

The insurance agency owner states in the documents that she and the businessman made a written deal in 2016 that he would provide her a statement of his income, which he has allegedly failed to do.

The suit also reads that Ayers made “false representations” to procure the loans, and agreed to promptly repay them, which Gunvalson accuses him of “having no intention of doing.”

The papers claim that Ayers “committed the acts alleged knowingly, willingly, intentionally, maliciously and with the conscious disregard of the rights of” his then-partner.

Ayers told Us he has no comment on the lawsuit.

In addition to “an accounting” of Ayers’ finances, the Bravo star is seeking a payment in excess of $15,000, in addition to attorneys’ fees, interest, and punitive and exemplary damages

The former couple, who dated for four and a half years, split in August 2015 amid accusations that he lied about having cancer to Gunvalson’s RHOC costars. Three months later, Ayers confessed that he fabricated documents for the show.

“Words cannot express the deep regret that I have in fabricating documents to ‘prove’ to the world that I, in fact, have cancer,” he told E! News in a statement. “What I did was wrong and inexcusable. I acted alone, without Vicki’s knowledge, to produce documents for a reality TV show in hopes of putting doubts about my cancer to rest. I never intended to disclose my actual medical records or details about my private and personal medical history, thus the rationalization of presenting documents that weren’t true simply for a ‘storyline’ for the show.”

Gunvalson also denied having any involvement in the scandal.

The entrepreneur said she was over her ex in July 2017. “I don’t love Brooks anymore,” she told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “There’s no love. He was a person in my life and my past and I cared for him at that time, but no, I don’t love Brooks … everybody move on! He was a boyfriend, that’s it.”

Ayers has also moved on: He married girlfriend Christy Linderman in March 2018. “I’ve never been happier!” he told Us exclusively of his new bride.

With reporting by Brody Brown

