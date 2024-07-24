Freaking out about getting older? Step away from the retinol and instead immerse yourself in all things Beckham. Victoria, who turned 50 earlier this year, and David, 49, are here to show you that being middle-aged doesn’t have to be boring — they’re absolutely living their best lives!

The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, seem to be enjoying the dreamiest summer imaginable, spending time in Europe both as a couple and with their kids. Naturally, they have been proudly showing off the evidence on Instagram.

OK, OK, so the Beckhams do have a few special things working in their favor (namely, four houses, excellent genes and many, many millions in the bank) but it’s still a reminder that life can actually get better with age. When the couple were in their twenties and thirties, things were sometimes stressful, as they juggled young kids, grueling schedules and an unsettled family life with David’s soccer career taking them from Manchester to Madrid to Los Angeles to Milan.

Now, in middle age, things look positively blissful. Three of their four kids are all grown-up (their three boys Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are 25, 21 and 19 respectively, while daughter Harper is 13), which means they can enjoy the extra freedom of being (almost) empty-nesters, and their more relaxed careers give them plenty of time together, which they mostly seem to spend working out and eating out. Things seem to be going well for them professionally too, with their 2023 Netflix documentary, Beckham, picking up five Emmy nominations. Impressive!

They don’t take life too seriously either — on the picturesque shot David shared of them dining at a vineyard, Victoria got straight in there with a funny comment: “What? Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?🥴😂🥴” It’s good to know that even David Beckham likes to add a secret little something-something to his Insta pics.

Filter or no filter, they still seem to be totally in lust with each other (can you blame them?), with Victoria recently posting a very suggestive caption looking back at a vacation in Italy in their younger days. “Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip,” she wrote. “I remember how excited I was to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses.” We can only imagine how much their kids cringed when they read that but for the rest of us, it’s pretty inspiring. Middle-aged people think about sex too!

But if you’re still thinking “Sounds idyllic, but they’re the Beckhams! Of course they’re like this!” then just remember: their date night at a vineyard in France could be your picnic in the park. Their yacht vacation in Sardinia could be your day at the lake. They might be rich, but they don’t have the monopoly on flattering lighting conditions. If the sun is shining where you are, get out there and give them a run for their money!