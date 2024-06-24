While some stars spent the weekend having the time of their lives at the Eras Tour or soaking up all the chic style on display at Paris Fashion Week, it looks like David Beckham had more of a quiet one.

But it meant Beckham, 49, did have plenty of time to work out at his home gym in London — and every self-respecting gym-goer knows that the first rule of working out on the weekend is that you have to share evidence of working out on the weekend. After all, you don’t want people thinking you just sat around doing nothing while they lived it up in amazing restaurants and on picturesque beaches. No, you were out there sweating.

Of course, this is especially true if you’re David Beckham because, much like that personal trainer you follow “for the fitness inspiration,” let’s not pretend Beckham’s Instagram Story isn’t the perfect place to show off his impressive physique; a physique that, as a former professional athlete, he has spent a whole lifetime honing. And from where we’re sitting, it looks like it’s been worth it.

Beckham posted proof of his abs session to his Instagram Story on Saturday, June 22, tagging his long-term fitness coach Bobby Rich, who he and wife Victoria train with up to five days a week both in person and remotely, doing an intense-sounding mixture of strength and cardio at their home gym. “We don’t have a commercial gym set-up with lots of fixed weight machines, so we use the space we’ve got,” Rich told Vogue last year. “They kind of do what they’re told. It’s the priority for the pair of them.”

It seems Saturday isn’t just abs day in the Beckham household, it’s laundry day too. At least, surely that’s the only possible explanation for Becks being forced to work out shirtless in just a pair of Paul Mescal-inspired short shorts.

Related: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Roast Each Other’s Post-Workout Moods David and Victoria Beckham love to poke fun at each other, and the famed couple took shots again this week over their workout routines. The Beckhams are known for their intense gym sessions, and they playfully shared photos of each other in recovery mode. David, 48, began the roasting when he posted a shot of […]

He has form for this exhibitionist behavior too with wife Victoria selflessly sharing his workout videos to social media in the past. You know, for the fitness tips — for which we’re very, very grateful.

Let’s be real, David knows exactly what he’s doing here. But hey, he surely spent a lot of money on that home gym and all those tattoos, so it makes sense to just put it all out there for the world to see. Fine by Us. Next time, can it be leg day?