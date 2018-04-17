Victoria Beckham celebrated her 47th birthday in the sweetest way possible: with family — and a fruit cake!

The former Spice Girl shared a series of clips on her Instagram story on Tuesday, April 17, showing how her family treated her for her special day. In one shot, Victoria showcased an array of birthday cards in front of pink balloons, captioning it, “Love u @davidbeckham Birthday kisses from my babies.” In the next clip, she shared a yummy looking “cake” made out of watermelon, strawberries and blueberries with a candle as her daughter sang “Happy Birthday.” She joked, “They know me too well,” including three crying-laughing emojis in the post.

The fashion designer also shared a photo with her hubby of almost 19 years — which appears to have been taken the day before when the pair celebrated Eva Longoria’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — writing, “Love u so so much @davidbeckham x Thank u for making my birthday so special x The perfect day!! All 6 of us together x kisses” with star emojis.

A day earlier, Victoria shared a group photo with their kids — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6 — and captioned the family shot, “Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much @davidbeckham kisses x.” The soccer star also shared the same photo, writing, “Happy birthday to this young lady … Amazing mummy.” Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo also gave their mother a shout-out on their Instagram accounts alongside selfies.

The sweet declaration from her husband comes just days after an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple are leading different lives, saying, “The kids are the common bond that will keep them united.” The pair, who married in 1999, have disagreed on where to settle down, with David wanting to enjoy his retirement in Los Angeles, while Victoria wants to move back to the U.K so she can work on her fashion line.

“I think they quite like having somewhat separate lives,” another source agreed. “When you’ve been married that long, some regular distance does you both good!”

