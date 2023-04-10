No bad blood. Victoria Beckham celebrated her son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s first wedding anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham despite rumors that she feuded with her daughter-in-law in the past.

“So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary,” the former Spice Girl, 48, captioned a pic of herself and her husband, David Beckham, with the happy couple on Sunday, April 9. “We love you.”

Peltz, 28, showed her appreciation for the fashion designer’s sweet tribute in the post’s comments section, writing, “Today was so fun! We love you so much.” The Bates Motel alum and Brooklyn, 24, tied the knot in April 2022 after more than two years of dating.

Their wedding sparked major feud rumors between Victoria and Nicola, as the bride wore a Valentino Haute Couture dress for her big day rather than one designed by her mother-in-law. The Last Airbender star, for her part, clarified that she had planned on wearing a design by Victoria — who also shares kids Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11, with David, 47 — in an August 2022 interview with Variety, before explaining, “A few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started and then [people] ran with that.”

Brooklyn weighed in on the drama during that same interview, telling Variety, “I’ve learned [social media users are] always going to try to wrte up stuff like that. They’re always going to try to put people down. But everyone gets along which is good.”

The following month, Nicola continued to shut down speculation that there was tension between the family. “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” the Welcome to Chippendales star told Grazia USA in September 2022. “I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Not to mention, Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba claimed in a countersuit to her father Nelson Peltz’s lawsuit against them that the Peltzes didn’t want Victoria to be made aware of any wedding planning hiccups. (The actress’ father alleged in a December 2022 court filing that the planners refused to refund the $159,000 deposit he gave them, as well recommended that the family find new planners after nine days on the job.)

“Both Claudia [Peltz] and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” read legal documents obtained by Us Weekly in February.

On Sunday, Nicola shared the same pic as the “Say You’ll Be There” singer, along with more photos of herself and Brooklyn ringing in their special day with family and friends. “I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle,” the Transformers: Age of Extinction star wrote via Instagram. “I love you so much baby. I love being your wife. I couldn’t imagine my life without you.”

She continued: “You are everything I’ve ever dreamt of and I’m so happy I get my life with you. Today was so amazing celebrating with our families! I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter!”

Brooklyn commemorated the anniversary with an Instagram post of his own, sharing a pic of himself and his wife kissing. “1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x,” the photographer captioned the photo. “You are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young.”

The pair went Instagram official in January 2020, a year after they first sparked romance rumors. They announced their engagement in July 2020 after less than a year of dating. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx,” Brooklyn captioned an Instagram post at the time announcing the news. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

Nicola shared the same pic — featuring the two of them posing in a suit and yellow dress — as her husband via Instagram that same day, writing, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”