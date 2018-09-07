Facing the consequences. Vince Vaughn has been charged with three misdemeanors following his June arrest for driving under the influence in California, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 48-year-old actor has been charged with one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, one count of driving with .08 percent blood alcohol content and one count of refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to an inspection, according to the complaint obtained by Us.

Per the press release on Friday, September 7, Vaughn faces up to 360 days in county jail if he is convicted as charged. He is set to be arraigned on Monday, September 10, at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Torrance Branch.

Us confirmed on June 10 that the Wedding Crashers star was taken into custody at 1 a.m. PT in Manhattan Beach. He was released on a $5,000 bail at the time. Vaughn was previously arrested for his alleged involvement in altercation at at Wilmington, North Carolina, bar in 2001. According to The Hollywood Reporter, fellow actor Steve Buscemi, who was also present during the incident, was stabbed during the brawl.

Vaughn has yet to publicly comment on his DUI arrest. He recently stepped out with his wife, Kyla Weber, at the 75th Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 3. They attended the premiere of his film Dragged Across Concrete.

The Internship actor and Weber, who tied the knot in 2010, are parents of daughter Lochlyn, 7, and son Vernon, 5.

