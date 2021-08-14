Vincent Kartheiser has been the subject of two internal investigations after claims of misconduct while he was filming the third season of Titans, according to Deadline.

The 42-year-old actor, who joined the HBO Max series earlier this year, was accused of “disruptive, juvenile behavior and inappropriate comments” on set, which he has since denied in a statement.

“Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations,” a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement to Deadline on Friday, August 13. “Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives.”

The Mad Men alum — who plays Jonathan Crane on the DC series — was investigated by Warner Bros. Television’s Labor Relations department over claims that his behavior on the Toronto set was disruptive.

The investigations were conducted remotely, a source confirmed to the outlet at the time, due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to sources, the first investigation looked into a complaint about alleged verbal comments and outbursts he made. While the outlet reported that Kartheiser’s behavior didn’t warrant termination, he was allegedly “verbally reprimanded by the studio.”

Weeks later, a second investigation was mounted regarding further claims about his behavior. As a result, Deadline alleges that the SAG Award nominee was assigned a studio representative to monitor his behavior during the remainder of filming.

The Casual alum joined Titans in April 2021 for a season 3 arc. His character was introduced in the first three episodes of the third season, which debuted on Thursday, August 12.

Kartheiser’s character, Jonathan Crane, is known as the Batman villain, Scarecrow. The Arkham Asylum inmate used to terrorize Gotham City using various toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias. Now, he moonlights as a criminal profiler for the Gotham police department on the show.

The superhero series — which stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter and Conor Leslie — began airing in October 2018 on DC Universe before moving to the HBO streaming platform for its later seasons. The show follows the younger versions of popular DC heroes as they come of age and fight crime.

Kartheiser was one of three new characters to join the show during its third season. Savannah Welch was also tapped as former Batgirl Barbara Gordon and Jay Lycurgo plays the streetwise kid who eventually becomes Batman’s Robin in the comics.