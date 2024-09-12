Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Us Weekly’s 5 Hot Stories: VMAs Red Carpet, ‘Emily in Paris’, ‘DWTS’ Divorce

By
Us Weeklys 5 Hot Stories VMAs Red Carpet Emily in Paris DWTS Divorce
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion. Getty Images (3)

There’s a lot to unpack from last night’s MTV VMAs, and it all started on the celeb-stuffed red carpet: Taylor Swift went goth, Katy Perry looked mummy-esque, Sabrina Carpenter channeled Madonna-as-Marilyn, Tate McRae honored Britney Spears, Tinashe risked a wardrobe malfunction and Camila Cabello looked ready to confess. The intrigue doesn’t end there, though — find out what else caught our attention today at Us.

Sign up to get a daily dispatch via email and follow Us on Instagram or Facebook for more news, exclusive interviews and intel, red carpet dispatches and beyond.

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal

In this article

Artem-Chigvintsev

Artem Chigvintsev
1267204504rachel206

Rachel Zoe
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.