There’s a lot to unpack from last night’s MTV VMAs, and it all started on the celeb-stuffed red carpet: Taylor Swift went goth, Katy Perry looked mummy-esque, Sabrina Carpenter channeled Madonna-as-Marilyn, Tate McRae honored Britney Spears, Tinashe risked a wardrobe malfunction and Camila Cabello looked ready to confess. The intrigue doesn’t end there, though — find out what else caught our attention today at Us.
- Speaking of Taylor Swift, our favorite tortured poet was the big winner at last night’s show — but just how many Moonpersons did she take home?
- As previously reported, celeb stylist Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman are divorcing after 26 years; now, a source exclusively explains to Us what went wrong.
- We’re unpacking the season four finale of Emily in Paris, starring the world’s most fashionable, romantically challenged expat (played by Lily Collins).
- Following last month’s domestic battery arrest of Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, his wife Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce and revealed their date of separation.
