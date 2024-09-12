There’s a lot to unpack from last night’s MTV VMAs, and it all started on the celeb-stuffed red carpet: Taylor Swift went goth, Katy Perry looked mummy-esque, Sabrina Carpenter channeled Madonna-as-Marilyn, Tate McRae honored Britney Spears, Tinashe risked a wardrobe malfunction and Camila Cabello looked ready to confess. The intrigue doesn’t end there, though — find out what else caught our attention today at Us.

