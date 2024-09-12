Your account
Entertainment

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Ending Explained: Who Does Emily End Up With? Does She Stay in Rome?

By
Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Introduces a New Love Interest for Emily
Netflix (2); Netflix/YouTube

The fourth season of Emily in Paris ended on a surprising note for Emily — but what about the other characters?

Netflix released the second part of season 4 on Thursday, September 12, which picked up after Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) decided to officially give their relationship a try. Their romance was short-lived, however, because Emily kept feeling like a third wheel to Gabriel’s ex Camille (Camille Razat), who was expecting his baby.

As Gabriel learned that Camille wasn’t actually pregnant, Emily moved on with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) after their chance meeting. Emily spent the rest of the season learning to choose her happiness over her job, which is how she ended up flying to Rome to spend time with Marcello.

It didn’t take long for work to catch up with Emily though, and by the end of the season she was relocating from Paris to Rome for good. The move offered her a chance to really give Marcello a chance — just as Gabriel decided to fight for her.

Elsewhere on the show, Mindy had her relationship with Nico (Paul Forman) come to an end as Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) tested the boundaries of her open marriage to Laurent (Arnaud Binard) while his secret daughter, Genevieve (Thalia Besson), stayed with them in Paris.

Keep scrolling to see where every Emily in Paris character ended up in season 4:

Emily Cooper

Emily in Paris Season 4 Ending Explained
Lily Collins as Emily Netflix

Just a few episodes after Emily and Gabriel officially started dating, she called it quits because of his bond with Camille. The Christmas episode left Emily heartbroken after she ended her relationship with Gabriel and found out that Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) moved on with someone new. However, a chance encounter with Marcello turned into an opportunity to visit Rome.

As Emily’s feelings for Marcello started to grow, they faced some obstacles due to Sylvie’s investment in his family business. Emily and Marcello were able to work things out and were an item by the time the season came to an end. Meanwhile in her professional life, Sylvie offered Emily the chance to run their new Rome office for the foreseeable future, which she accepted.

Mindy Chen

Emily in Paris Season 4 Ending Explained
Ashley Park as Mindy Netflix

While on her quest to take part in Eurovision, Mindy (Ashley Park) took surprising jobs such as singing in a topless establishment. She also played up the romance angle while promoting her music with Benoît (Kevin Dias), which didn’t sit well with Nico. After a tense argument, Mindy realized Nico resembled her father and ended their relationship.

A visit to Rome presented Mindy with the opportunity to perform for a crowd. That led to a job offer which will take Mindy away from Paris — before she is set to reunite with Emily in Rome.

Gabriel

Emily in Paris Season 4 Ending Explained
Lucas Bravo as Gabriel Netflix

Emily’s decision to end their relationship made Gabriel pull away during the second half of the season. He instead focused on his friendship with Camille and then on his restaurant, which finally received a Michelin star. After seeing Emily spending time with Marcello, Gabriel grew closer to Genevieve. But while Genevieve wanted to explore a relationship, Gabriel shut that down. He instead realized that he should fight for a future with Emily and prepared to fly there and confront her as she left her apartment with Marcello.

Sylvie

Everything to Know About Emily in Paris Season 4 So Far
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

In addition to her husband’s daughter moving in with them, Sylvie got Genevieve a job at Savoir. Sylvie’s attention, however, was on her marriage after she found out that Laurent had rekindled his romance with Genevieve’s mother. Sylvie got revenge by having her own fun in both Paris and Rome letting Laurent know what she was up to.

Camille

Emily in Paris Season 4 Ending Explained
Camille Razat as Camille Netflix

The Christmas episode offered a glimpse into Camille’s family as she and Gabriel (and Emily) spent time with them over the holidays. After Gabriel’s split from Emily, Camille confessed that she wasn’t actually pregnant. She did realize, however, that she still wanted to be a mother. Camille suggested to Gabriel that they adopt a child but after he turned her down, she chose to expand her family solo.

Alfie

Emily in Paris Season 4 Ending Explained
Lucien Laviscount as Alfie Netflix

Emily — and the audience — briefly reunited with Alfie on Christmas Day when he revealed he was seeing someone new and it was very serious. He later made several more appearances to support Gabriel and even urged him to fight for Emily.

