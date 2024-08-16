Lucas Bravo is thinking outside the box when it comes to how Emily in Paris could wrap up the show’s divisive love triangle.

“From what I gathered, it should end up in a threesome,” Bravo, 36, told Extra on Thursday, August 15. “Everybody is happy and the world is reunited.”

The outlet tried to clarify whether Bravo meant “a throuple.” The Netflix star quipped, “A throuple. Sorry! Poor choice of words. Or maybe not.”

Emily in Paris, which debuted in 2020, follows Emily (Lily Collins) as she makes the move from the U.S. to France, and the challenges that come with that. Emily finds herself caught in a love triangle and season 4 shows her trying to face the truth about her romance with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and her feelings for Gabriel (Bravo), who’s about to become a dad.

Related: 'Emily in Paris' Season 4: Everything to Know Emily in Paris raised the bar with its season 3 finale — and now fans want to know what happens next. During the dramatic conclusion, which aired in December 2022, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) break up at the altar due to his feelings for Emily (Lily Collins). After Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) catches […]

In the new season, Emily and Gabriel are finally able to make timing work and they start dating. Bravo, however, hinted that things will get messy when the rest of the episodes start streaming next month.

“[Our showrunner] Darren [Star] is all about chaos,” he added on Thursday. “I don’t know how he sleeps at night. It gets worse. I’ll let you discover it.”

Bravo said hehad a blast exploring the next chapter in Gabriel’s life.

“It was definitely more fun to play this season — for me. Because when you start reconnecting to love and being playful again, it’s less about chasing after Emily and more about trying to play around it,” he noted. “And it was more fun for me to play this season.”

Related: Us Weekly's Favorite New TV Couples From Star Wars: The Acolyte‘s Osha and Qimir to My Lady Jane’s Jane and Guildford, TV couples have kept Us fed this year. There have been many fictional relationships we wanted to see come to life in 2024, but the best surprises sprouted from the pairings we weren’t expecting to fall in love with this […]

Ahead of season 4, director Andy Fleming exclusively told Us Weekly about the changes fans would see from the show.

“The episodes are much more complicated now. They are much more challenging, interesting and involved more creativity,” Fleming told Us before season 4 started streaming on Thursday. “But also the most important thing is that Emily [Lily Collins] was very young, naive, optimistic and kind of perky on the show. She’s a different person now.”

Fleming pointed out how Emily continues to evolve throughout season 4.

“She’s more grown up since she’s a citizen of Paris and she’s more confident in herself. The big thing this season — which is very different from the other season — is it’s a little darker and it’s a little more mature,” he teased. “And we shot in winter so it was a different feel. We changed the director of photography and he embraced light and shadow more. It’s more the difference between light and dark.”

Related: Best Love Triangles in TV and Movie History Over the Years Who doesn’t love a good love story? Girl falls in love with boy, then falls in love with his best friend too, for example. The love triangle has been a frequent plot point in TV and film for years, but there is maybe no more iconic angsty trio than the one between Dawson (James Van […]

The executive producer also broke down how the show has always visually tried to distinguish between different pairings in the love triangle.

“The advantage of our approach is that it is more cinematic than a standard half-hour comedy. So we can shift gears. A moment can happen between Emily and Gabriel. That’s just purely visual,” Fleming explained. “It’s really where are they going emotionally and they go to a deeper, more emotional place this year in good and bad ways. That’s what’s exciting about that relationship this year is that it’s much more emotional.”

The first half of Emily in Paris season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix. The remaining episodes drop on Thursday, September 12.