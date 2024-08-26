The trailer for the second part of Emily in Paris‘ fourth season has Us wondering whether Emily and Gabriel could be over just as they finally started.

Netflix released a sneak peek clip on Monday, August 26, which showed Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) navigating their new relationship, which isn’t off to a great start due to his ex Camille (Camille Razat) expecting his baby. Neither of them seem to be aware of the fact that Camille isn’t actually pregnant, the stress of which makes Emily decide to take a break from the drama with a trip to Rome.

“For once do something spontaneous and reckless and un-Emily,” Emily’s best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) says in the clip. “Just have an adventure.”

Emily’s getaway starts with her potentially meeting her next love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). The pair enjoy the sights of Rome as Emily rides around the city on the back of Marcello’s vespa.

“So now you’ve been with a French guy, a British guy and now Italian? You’re really stamping your passport, huh?” Mindy asks Emily later in the trailer, while her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulie) adds, “It’s not the first time you’ve mixed business with pleasure. You’re actually quite good at it.”

Emily doesn’t seem to be focused on her issues with Gabriel, telling Marcello, “I really needed this. A break from work, Paris, everything.”

Fans are left wondering whether Emily’s break from Paris could lead to a move to Rome. When Emily in Paris originally debuted in 2020, it centered around Emily’s move from the U.S. to France, and the challenges that come with that. Emily subsequently found herself caught in a love triangle between Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), which was seemingly solved but now it might not be.

Earlier this month, Bravo, 36, suggested his own idea of how the show could address the multiple men in Emily’s life.

“From what I gathered, it should end up in a threesome,” Bravo told Extra. “Everybody is happy and the world is reunited.”

The outlet tried to clarify whether Bravo meant “a throuple,” to which he quipped, “A throuple. Sorry! Poor choice of words. Or maybe not.”

Ahead of season 4, director Andy Fleming also weighed in on how the show has always visually tried to distinguish between different pairings in the love triangle.

“The advantage of our approach is that it is more cinematic than a standard half-hour comedy. So we can shift gears. A moment can happen between Emily and Gabriel. That’s just purely visual,” Fleming exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “It’s really where are they going emotionally, and they go to a deeper, more emotional place this year in good and bad ways. That’s what’s exciting about that relationship this year is that it’s much more emotional.”

Fleming teased that the show goes through some onscreen changes throughout the season.

“The episodes are much more complicated now. They are much more challenging, interesting and involved more creativity,” he added. “But also the most important thing is that Emily [Lily Collins] was very young, naive, optimistic and kind of perky on the show. She’s a different person now. She’s more grown up since she’s a citizen of Paris, and she’s more confident in herself. The big thing this season — which is very different from the other season — is it’s a little darker and it’s a little more mature.”

The first half of Emily in Paris season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix. The remaining episodes drop on Thursday, September 12.