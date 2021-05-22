What a character! Funny actress and comic Wanda Sykes opened up to Us Weekly exclusively with 25 things you might now know about her — including her favorite hobbies (besides cracking jokes!), her dream role and the celebrity who left her starstruck. Read on to learn more about the Upshaws star.

1. Almond Joy is my favorite candy bar.

2. Before making it as a comedian, I worked as a contracting specialist for the National Security Agency.

3. One of my all-time favorite shows is Sanford and Son.

4. If I wasn’t a comedian, I’d be a chef.

5. I am a good cook. The most requested dish my family asks me to make is beef bourguignon.

6. [My wife] Alex and I met on the ferry to Fire Island, New York, in 2006.

7. I can play the drums.

8. People expect to meet the Wanda they see on Curb Your Enthusiasm, but in reality, I am very shy.

9. My favorite holiday to celebrate is Cinco de Mayo. No presents to think about or elaborate meals to make.

10. The last TV series I binged was Genius: Aretha.

11. Questlove and I found out that we are cousins on PBS’ Finding Your Roots.

12. During quarantine, I started gardening. I now have 14 different herbs and vegetables growing.

15. I am allergic to mayonnaise and raw eggs. It is as emotional as it is physical. I am actually tearing up now thinking about mayonnaise and how much I hate it.

16. My go-to karaoke song is “I Try” by Macy Gray.

17. I have always wanted to play the role of Jackie “Moms” Mabley [and I got to do it in season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel].

18. I love tennis. Going to the U.S. Open is one of my favorite events of the year.

19. I was pretty starstruck when I met George Clooney.

20. I would love to be in a Marvel film.

21. My wife is French and we spend part of every summer in France.

22. I am an above-average bowler.

23. I am a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.!

24. Hillbillies and snakes scare the s—t out of me.

25. I am vaccinated for Covid-19. I can’t wait to hug people and get back out doing stand-up.

The Upshaws is available to stream on Netflix now.