Tampa Bay Rays player Wander Franco is under investigation by the MLB after allegedly being in a relationship with a minor.

On Sunday, August 13, rumors swirled via social media that Franco, 22, was allegedly involved with an underage girl. That same day, Franco did not play in the scheduled game against the Cleveland Guardians despite a planned Franco-themed hat giveaway for children in attendance.

The Rays announced hours later that they were aware of the allegations and were investigating the situation with MLB. Franco, for his part, has denied the claims made against him.

Prior to the scandal, Franco was named an all-star for the first time during the 2023 season. He has also performed well with his team, helping the Rays stay at the top of their division. In 2021, Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract.

What Is Wander Franco Being Accused of?

Franco is being accused of allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Photos of him kissing a young woman on the cheek circulated online on August 13. Along with the pictures, unverified claims surfaced that the girl was 14 years old. No additional details about the pair have been confirmed.

What Happened After the Social Media Posts Went Viral?

Franco did not play in the Rays’ game against the Guardians on August 13. However, manager Kevin Cash told the press after the game that it was a scheduled “day off” for Franco and was aware of the “speculation” but did not have any comment on the matter.

Following the game, the Rays left to travel to San Francisco to play a series against the Giants. ESPN reported that Franco did not travel with the team.

What Have the Tampa Bay Rays Said About the Accusations?

However, the Rays released a statement hours after Cash’s press conference.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays said in a statement. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

What Has Wander Franco Said About the Allegations?

Franco has denied the claims and spoke out about the speculation during an Instagram Live on August 13.

“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor. People don’t know what to do with their time,” Franco said in Spanish. “They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side and not get involved with anybody.”

Will Wander Franco Play During the MLB Investigation?

On Monday, August 14, the Rays placed Franco on the restricted list — which takes Franco off the active team roster. “The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip,” the Rays said in a statement at the time.