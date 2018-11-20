John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are taking Us behind the scenes of their Saturday, November 3, wedding in Ada, Oklahoma, where Burnett is from.

Duggar and Burnett prepare for their big day in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the early premiere of their wedding special, available on TLC GO today, November 20.

“We are very excited… just the thought of knowing that, hey, within a few hours I’m gonna see Abbie walking in her beautiful wedding dress and then I’m gonna get to say, ‘I do’ to her,” the Counting On star, 28, says in the clip.

As decorations, including the sign for their gifts and the church, are shown, Burnett exclaims, “It’s hard to believe my big day is finally here!”

And it’s hard for those around them not to notice their happiness. “John and Abbie are just beaming from ear-to-ear. I think their cheeks are probably gonna hurt a little by the end of the day, but I think they couldn’t be more excited to have today as their big day,” Laura DeMasie, their wedding planner and close friend of Jana Duggar, explains.

As Burnett, 26, gets glam, she admits that she couldn’t picture herself getting married before meeting Duggar. “I was always saying I wouldn’t get married and stuff and they’re like, ‘Yes you will!'”

Meanwhile, as Duggar gets ready, he and his groomsmen take predictions about what Burnett’s dress will look like. “I’ve actually become more of a glitter guy ’cause she’s a glitter girl,” he dishes.

As the women in Burnett’s bridal party get their makeup, hair and nails done, the bride can’t help but tell everyone how eager she is. “I feel great. I’m just super excited right now. It’s so exciting cause it’s my turn. I’m the bride this time,” she says while giggling.

