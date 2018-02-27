Add it to his list of talents! Josh Duhamel may have been a scheduled guest on the Tuesday, February 27, episode of the Today Show, but little did he know he’d be playing the part of a pest exterminator.

Today cohost Al Roker took to Instagram Tuesday morning to document the 45-year-old actor saving the day by catching a tiny rodent backstage prior to his interview.

“Kudos to @joshduhamel for catching the mouse on our @todayshow #greenroom this morning,” Roker, 63, captioned the short clip where Duhamel is seen holding a coffee cup with the animal inside — while NBC employees stand by.

“Josh Duhamel, you caught the green room mouse?” Roker asked, to which the the All My Children alum squealed, “We got him!”

But not so fast. As Duhamel showed the captured critter to the camera, it quickly jumped out and onto the floor. He then slyly trapped the rodent once again. Duhamel then opted to close the lid of the cup and leave it on top of the counter. “Oh yeah, just leave it there for somebody,” Roker quipped.

Duhamel also has his hands full with new life changes. Last week, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Transformers actor has a new leading lady in his life — Eiza González. The pair met at Jennifer Lopez’s pre-Super Bowl concert at the Minneapolis Armory on February 3.

“They definitely have a connection because they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England working,” an insider told Us. “They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before.”

Prior to his relationship with González, Duhamel was married to Fergie for eight years before the former couple announced their separation in September 2017.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” the two, who share 4-year-old son Axl, said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

