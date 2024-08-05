Snoop Dogg’s unlikely friendship with Martha Stewart is pushing him to brave new heights.

In a video released by NBC Sports on Sunday, August 4, cooking veteran Stewart, 83, is seen attempting to convince Snoop, 52, to sample one of France’s best-known culinary delicacies — escargot, which is cooked edible land snails drenched in butter.

“You’re going to love the next dish,” Stewart, who is in France with Snoop to provide color commentary of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, teases her pal. “Oh wow, what is it, chicken wings?” Snoop responds.

When Martha reveals that the pair, who are dining in Le Cinq, one of the world’s most acclaimed restaurants, are about to be served escargot, Snoop is far from thrilled.

“Oh hell no, uh uh,” he tells his dining partner, who chuckles in response. Stewart then fills in Snoop, who released a cookbook titled “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen” in 2018, on what escargot’s main ingredient is.

“Just put it in your mouth,” she urges the “Drop it Like it’s Hot” hitmaker.

Snoop, who met Stewart in 2008 when he joined her to whip up mashed potatoes on her cooking show, Martha, protests. He even flicks a portion of the dish onto the ground of the restaurant: “Oh man, it fell,” he jokes, causing his friend to giggle.

“You’re such a wimp,” Stewart responds. The camera then skips forward, suggesting that Snoop never actually did eat the escargot on his plate.

In yet another hilarious moment in the clip, Snoop curiously examines yet another dish before announcing the chefs “didn’t cook it.”

“That’s tartare,” Stewart tells Snoop matter-of-factly.

“Tartare, no way is this a tortilla?” Snoop responds.

The fancy restaurant outing comes after the pair attended the dressage competition on the grounds of Versailles. Naturally, the twosome attended in their finest attire, dressing up in equestrian wear as they watched the final while celebrating Stewart’s 83rd birthday.

The pair have proved to be firm friends over the years, even launching their own VH1 variety show titled Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party in 2016.

Snoop was tapped by NBC and Peacock to be a special correspondent during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. While reporting on the athletes’ paths to the podium, Snoop has proved himself as Team USA’s No. 1 cheerleader.

At volleyball, gymnastics and tennis events, Snoop rocked custom USA T-shirts that featured the faces of Kelly Cheng, Simone Biles and Coco Gauff, respectively.