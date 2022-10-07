Let the players air out their own dirty laundry — Coors Light and Tide Cleaners will take care of yours!

As fall, family and football season kicks into high gear, there’s no need to choose between which activity should take priority. Once Saturday rolls around, watch the big game with your loved ones and let your laundry take itself out — literally.

College football fans across the country can enter to win free laundry services from Tide Cleaners, Coors Light merchandise and Tide product bundles through November 4. Moreover, on Saturday, October 8, specific bars in Cincinnati, Denver and Chicago will even allow you to drop off your clothes at their respective locations — and they’ll be the ones in charge of sending them out to a nearby Tide Cleaners, which will take care of laundering your ‘fits and dropping them off on your doorstep when they’re done.

“Coors Light wants to keep your chores light,” ESPN’s College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit states in an ad for the “Chores Light” initiative, in which he stands in the middle of a bar holding a laundry basket filled with clothes. “Enter now for a chance to win a whole season of free laundry services while you chill and watch the games.”

“There’s nothing worse than waking up on a football Saturday and seeing a mountain of laundry that needs to get done,” Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, shared in a press release about the campaign. “That’s why this college football season, Coors Light and Tide Cleaners are teaming up to preserve college game days.”

Evan Brody, Chief Marketing Officer for Tide Cleaners, also explained their company’s reason for taking on the campaign, which is all about making everyone’s lives just a little bit easier.

“At Tide Cleaners, our mission is to make caring for clothes so easy and simple that your life doesn’t have to revolve around laundry,” the Tide Cleaners executive wrote in the “Chores Light” press release. “We think football fans would agree which is why we partnered with Coors Light to help take laundry off their weekend chore list. Our trusted cleaning process and delivery service can even bring fresh, clean laundry right to your front door.”

For football fans who want to do more rooting and less laundry this season, visit coorslightchoreslight.com to learn more about Chores Light — and enter to win a chance to have their dirty clothes taken off their hands (for the time being).