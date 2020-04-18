Stronger together. Lady Gaga has brought several of Hollywood’s biggest names together to honor healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic with an epic benefit concert.

Stars Who’ve Performed Online Concerts Amid Coronavirus

The One World: Together at Home special, hosted by late-night veterans Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, is a musical event in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

The concert kicked off on YouTube on Saturday, April 18, with performances by Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Jennifer Hudson, Luis Fonsi, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Jessie Reyez, Rita Ora and the Killers to name a few. Elton John, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Ellen DeGeneres, Idris Elba, LL Cool J and more are still scheduled make an appearance before the eight-hour event comes to a close.

Gaga, 34, worked with Global Citizen to transform their #TogetherAtHome digital series, which had like artists Martin, 43, and John Legend, performing on their personal social media livestreams, into a star-studded concert.

Hollywood Hits Pause on Filming, Concert Tours and More Over Coronavirus

“The thing I’ve been most excited about is when I talk to people and I just see everyone want to jump in and help and be a part of it,” the pop star said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 6.

In addition to the aforementioned names, the lineup includes Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andra Day, Annie Lennox, Awkwafina, Ben Platt, Billie Joe Armstrong, Billy Ray Cyrus, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Eddie Vedder, Ellie Goulding, Henry Golding, Hozier, Jessie J, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Antebellum, Lizzo, Maluma, Maren Morris, Matthew McConaughey, Michael Bublé, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Pierce Brosnan, the Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Sheryl Crow and Usher.

Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Fans can watch One World: Together at Home above and on ABC, CBS, MTV, NBC and VH1, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Information about donations will be announced throughout the event and can also be found at globalcitizen.org/togetherathome and on Global Citizen and the WHO’s social media accounts.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.