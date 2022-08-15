Drama off the ice. Wayne Gretzky is the target of a new lawsuit that alleges he lied about the results he achieved from using a weight loss gum.

The hockey legend, 61, and his wife, Janet Jones Gretzky, have been sued over their promotion of OMG (Overeating Management Gum), according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. In a lawsuit filed on Monday, August 15, plaintiff Steven Sparks claimed that the couple told a lie about the product which caused him to lose millions of dollars.

In the court docs, Sparks alleged that he hired Jones Gretzky, 61, to be a spokesperson for the gum, which he says he created. Sparks goes on to accuse the former NHL star of falsely claiming that he lost 35 pounds after using the gum for two months.

The businessman alleged that Gretzky used the weight loss claim to boost the company’s stock before admitting that he’d lied about the results. The company then lost a ton of value, so Sparks — who claims he didn’t know Gretzky was allegedly lying about his weight loss — is now suing the Canada native for $10 million.

Jones Gretzky’s collaboration with OMG was announced in a March 2018 press release about the product. “After three years in development working closely with a team of scientists and companies engaged in nutrition and weight control, I am extremely excited to unveil OMG powered by SuperCitrimax,” she said in the statement. “OMG is an outstanding product specifically designed to fit into the lifestyles of today’s fast-paced, multi-tasking adults. Overeating is often at the core of weight gain — and a real epidemic. … Our great-tasting gum helps eliminate the feeling of being hungry. Plus — I have always disliked taking pills!”

The release described the actress as the “wife of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky,” but the former athlete himself did not provide any quotes in the announcement.

The former Edmonton Oilers player and the League of Their Own star tied the knot in July 1988. The pair share five children: Paulina, 33, Ty, 32, Trevor, 29, Tristan, 22, and Emma, 19.

In February 2006, Jones Gretzky was accused of placing bets in a nationwide sports gambling ring that was allegedly financed by Phoenix Coyotes assistant coach Rick Tocchet. At the time, Gretzky was the head coach of the team as well as a part owner.

“I did nothing wrong, or nothing that has to do with anything along the lines of betting,” the Hall of Famer said in response to the allegations against his wife. “That never happened. … I’ll say it one more time: I didn’t bet, didn’t happen, not going to happen, hasn’t happened, not something I’ve done.”

The Grease 2 actress, for her part, denied placing any bets for Gretzky. “At no time did I ever place a wager on my husband’s behalf,” she said in a statement at the time. “Other than the occasional horse race, my husband does not bet on any sports.”

The couple were not charged with any crimes, but Tocchet, 58, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and promoting gambling in May 2007. He was sentenced to two years probation in exchange for his plea.

Gretzy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

