Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence After Finalizing Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Turning the page. Wendy Williams is officially a single woman after finalizing her divorce from Kevin Hunter — and she’s ready to talk about it.

“After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced,” the Wendy Williams Show host, 55, confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 23. “A door has closed. An old life. The new chapter has been so lovely.”

Williams added that the divorce resulted in some big life changes for her including relocating from her former home base of Livingston, New Jersey, to New York City.

“Thank you for asking that. Thank you because people tiptoe around that. I don’t feel like I’m intimidating, but people are so scared, but you and I have known each other for a long time,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “I’m not mad. It was 25 years I don’t regret, but, you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives, and I have to tell you something. I now, I no longer live in Jersey. It is Wendy in the city.”

Although the Ask Wendy author is back on the market, she is still prioritizing her career over her love life.

“I date, but I love my career,” Williams explained. “You know how tough this is with this microphone here, you know what I’m saying. There’s a certain amount of dedication, and I didn’t just land into my career ‘cause of something. I plotted on being with a mic since sixth grade, so I’m actually living my dream, and I thought the rest of it, ‘cause my mom and dad are still alive. They’ve been married for 60 years.”

Williams finalized her divorce from Hunter, 47, on Tuesday, January 21, after more than 21 years of marriage. The former couple married in November 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Williams filed for divorce from the TV producer in April 2019 after learning he fathered a child with his mistress, Sharina Hudson. Hunter, who was ousted as executive producer on Williams’ syndicated talk show, apologized for his actions in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability,” he said at the time.

Williams has poked fun at her marital struggles on The Wendy Williams Show in the aftermath of her split from Hunter. In October 2019, she jokingly referenced Hunter’s affair during her Hot Topics segment.

“I used to say this as a joke on Hot Topics: poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?” she said at the time. “Turnabout’s a fair game, I’m a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!”