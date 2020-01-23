Wendy Williams Finalizes Divorce From Kevin Hunter 9 Months After Split

The end of the road. Wendy Williams finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter on Tuesday, January 21, a source close to the situation confirms to Us Weekly.

The Wendy Williams Show host, 55, and the TV producer, 47, each agreed to forego alimony and will split the proceeds from their Livingston, New Jersey, home when it sells, according to court documents obtained by Page Six, which was first to report the news.

Williams will reportedly keep a $1 million life insurance policy on herself that would go to Hunter should she die, but she can reduce the amount on a yearly basis. She is also responsible for covering his health insurance under her current policy.

The New York Post column reported that the pair’s joint bank account will go to the former radio personality, and Hunter will sign over all of his shares in Wendy Williams Productions Inc. to his now-ex-wife, making her the sole owner of the company. In exchange, Hunter reportedly received an undisclosed lump sum from Williams as well as a severance payment from the production entity. He will maintain ownership of his businesses and cars, which include a Ferrari and a Rolls-Royce.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019 after more than 21 years of marriage. Her personal rep told Us at the time, “Kevin is supportive of Wendy, and they are working through this process together.”

The former couple married in November 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. The Ask Wendy author previously had a brief marriage to a salesman in 1994; she has never disclosed his identity.

Williams filed paperwork to end her union with Hunter after he fathered a daughter with his mistress, Sharina Hudson. He later apologized to the talk show host in a statement to Us, saying, “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability.”

Williams, for her part, called out Hunter’s “major indiscretion” in an interview with The New York Times Magazine in August 2019, adding, “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”