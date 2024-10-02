Wendy Williams has broken her silence on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest and the ongoing legal case.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,’” Williams, 60, said to the Daily Mail on Tuesday, October 1. “Including some people from my family who have said the same.”

Williams, who has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years, has been openly critical of Diddy, 54, throughout her career. The former television host added that she was horrified over the security footage of Diddy allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura), which was released earlier this year.

“You know how I feel about that? It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific.” she said to the outlet on Tuesday. “But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Last month, Diddy was arrested in New York after being indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper has refuted all the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty. He is currently in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial. Since the arrest, Diddy has been denied bail twice but filed a notice of appeal on Monday, September 30, to overturn the ruling.

Us Weekly has reached out to Williams’ team for comment.

On Tuesday, a Texas law firm revealed during a press conference that Diddy has been accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking by 120 victims. The group includes 60 men and 60 women with 25 of them claiming they were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. While the identities of the victims have not been publicly revealed, lawyer Tony Buzbee shared that some of the names will be a “shock” as they are “people we all know.”

Diddy’s attorney Erica Wolff shared a statement with Us Weekly in response to Buzbee’s remarks.

“He cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” Wolff said. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.”

Williams’ decision to speak out about Diddy’s current legal situation is no surprise to anyone who has kept up with their feud over the years. Williams and Diddy’s ups and downs began in the ‘90s when the TV personality spoke out against him on her radio show Hot 97. In 1998, Williams was fired from the broadcast and has claimed that Diddy played a role in her exit.

Following her radio career, Williams found success on her eponymous talk show. Before the program wrapped up in 2022, Williams covered a variety of hot topics including Diddy’s various name changes and his relationship ups and downs with Cassie.

“When you date a mogul, it’s really difficult to avoid them because if you use your head you never know when they’ll pop up on the scene,” Williams claimed during a 2015 episode of the Wendy Williams Show. “He can hire a plane right now … land on the roof of the hotel she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me a key and let me up in her room.’ I’m already paranoid as a person.”

In 2017, Diddy appeared on Williams’ show and the duo seemingly resolved their tension.

“I know I piss off a lot of people, including you, but this is a full circle moment,” Williams said after Diddy gave her props for being one of the first female hip-hop journalists. “Everybody get into adult conversation.”