It is a possibility that CNN’s recently-unearthed footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly assaulting now-ex Cassie could be a key part of prosecutors’ evidence.

“It was our team, we broke that video of Cassie being horribly, violently abused and that came up a lot during the court proceedings last week when he was indicted,” journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister said during the Thursday, September 26, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “That, according to all legal experts who have been on CNN’s air, will be a key piece of evidence that is likely shown to the jury.”

Wagmeister, 34, further pointed out that the 2016 footage was already referenced in a civil suit against Diddy, 54, before her team “independently came across” it.

“[CNN] published it — for obvious reasons,” she said. “It was incredibly newsworthy, to say the least. Even though this came from a civil suit and not criminal proceedings, it’s all related. When you look at these civil suits from all these accusers, that can kind of provide a roadmap of what you may see in this trial.”

CNN published the footage in May, in which Diddy was seen allegedly assaulting Cassie, now 38, in a Los Angeles hotel. In the video, Diddy was seen grabbing Cassie by her neck, shoving, dragging and kicking her repeatedly.

Hours later, Diddy apologized for his behavior without mentioning Cassie by name.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” he said in a May Instagram video. “I was f—ed up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

Diddy continued, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off between 2007 and 2018. Five years later, Cassie sued Diddy in November 2023 for sexual assault and physical abuse over a 10-year period. The music mogul denied the allegations before he and Cassie settled the lawsuit within one day.

Since then, multiple other individuals have come forward with similar misconduct allegations against Diddy. He similarly denied every accusation.

After a grand jury indictment earlier this month, Diddy was arrested on September 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Per a 14-page indictment, Diddy allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” for decades.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges before a judge denied him bail. He was remanded to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement earlier this month. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).