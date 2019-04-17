Wendy Williams is apparently in high demand amid her divorce from Kevin Hunter.

“The invitations for social events keep pouring into my phone and stuff. They really do,” the Wendy Williams Show host, 54, said on the Wednesday, April 17, episode. “I was minding my own business last night, reading my book — you know, I love to read — and all of a sudden my cellphone rings.”

Williams told the audience that the call came from DJ Boof, who hypes up the studio audience on her syndicated talk show.

“[He was] asking me out for dinner,” she said. “And just at that time, I got a knock on my door. I was like, ‘Boof or food?’”

It turned out to be a deliveryman with the Ask Wendy author’s dinner, but she told Boof over the phone, “I will see you over the weekend. Pick me up on time.”

After Williams sat down to eat her meal and read her book, her phone rang again.

“It wasn’t Boof — it was Charlamagne [Tha God],” she said as the audience cheered in excitement. “Charlamagne wanted to take me for dinner!”

The Emmy nominee explained that the Breakfast Club cohost, 40, who worked with her during their radio years, gave her a date and time for dinner, but she told him that she could not go because she had already made plans with Boof.

“So Charlamagne says, ‘Well, I know Boof. Why don’t we both take you out?’” she continued. “So, I said, ‘Look, I’m reading, I have my food here. You call Boof.’”

In the end, Williams decided to take both men up on their offers. “I have a double date!” she announced.

The Is the Bitch Dead, Or What? author filed for divorce from Hunter, 46, on April 10, after more than 21 years of marriage. The estranged couple, who share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr., hit a rough patch after the TV producer fathered a baby girl with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Hunter apologized to Williams in a statement on Tuesday, April 16, and said he takes “full accountability” for his actions.” A source later told Us that Hunter’s exit from The Wendy Williams Show is “inevitable,” but he was still listed as an executive producer during the credits of Wednesday’s episode.

