Living her truth. Wendy Williams was spotted leaving the New York City sober living facility she’s been staying at on Wednesday, March 20, just one day after she revealed the news on air.

Wendy Williams’ Health and Personal Struggles Through the Years

The talk show host, 54, went makeup-free as she exited a building door wearing a leopard print puffer jacket over a tight black dress with a thigh-high slit. Williams wore her blonde hair in loose waves and carried a bright yellow purse.

Williams got candid about her battle with addiction on the Tuesday, March 19, episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“You know me for being a very open and truthful person and I’ve got more to the story for you,” the Dancing With the Stars alum began the emotional reveal. “You know [my husband] Kevin [Hunter] and I have The Hunter Foundation for the good of the people. We recently launched our 888-5-HUNTER number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction. Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house. When you see me come to work glammed-up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

Williams went on to reflect on her “struggle with cocaine in my past,” and added that she “never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

The New Jersey native continued as she fought back tears: “Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here. After I finish my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family. “They hog the TV and watch soccer, we talk and read and talk and read. and then I get bored with them. Doors are locked by 10 p.m. Lights out by 10 p.m. So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling, and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth.”

“Wendy is 100% committed to her sobriety now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly following her heartfelt reveal. “Her sober coach has been on set with her every day since her return and she’s focused on taking back control of her life. She’s a work in progress.”

Earlier this month, the Ask Wendy author returned to her morning talk show after taking two months off to deal with complications from Graves disease, she told the audience on March 4. “I know it’s been a long time,” she said at the time. “I’m sorry. I have to say, it’s not going to happen anymore and I feel good.”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

