Celebrities are chiming in on Kanye West’s latest Twitter rant.

The Grammy winner, 40, has been active on the social sharing platform since rejoining earlier this month. He made headlines on Wednesday, April 25, for sharing private photos of his and wife Kim Kardashian’s estate and also for expressing his support for President Donald Trump.

Wendy Williams took aim at West on her talkshow later on Wednesday saying, “Kanye is continuing to spiral out of control.”

Former View host Jedediah Bila also addressed the Yeezy designer’s political remarks and defended his perspective. “Welcome to how the mob treated someone with a different opinion. The good news? There are freedom lovers around this country fighting for his right to an opinion, whether we agree with him or not,” she wrote. “I disagree with a lot of what Kanye has said over the years, but I will defend his right to an opinion consistently and vehemently.”

Kardashian also defended her husband, writing, “When he spoke about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics.”

Meanwhile, other celebrities did not approve of West’s remarks. “[Trump’s] a f—king moron kanye – wake up from the illusion,” Rosie O’Donnell replied to one of his tweets. Added Perez Hilton, “You are sure being used by the Republicans now, though!”

Joseph Kahn, best known as Taylor Swift’s music video director, also slammed West. “Rich people supporting Trump isn’t free thinking. It’s just rich people being rich, f—king the poor,” he wrote.

Get Out director Jordan Peele made light of the situation, reposting West’s earlier tweet comparing his home to “the sunken place,” a reference to the 2017 Oscar-winning drama. “*Gets inspired. *Starts writing ‘Get Out 2,’” he teased.

President Donald Trump himself thanked West for his support on Wednesday, tweeting that the “Famous” rapper’s beliefs are “very cool.”

The commander in chief’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also commented on the news by retweeting Kardashian’s tweet about West alongside the hashtag, “#ImWithHer.”

The Adidas designer turned heads on Wednesday for tweeting that the real estate magnate is “his brother” and the duo “are both dragon energy.” He clarified his perspective shortly after, writing that he doesn’t completely agree with the Celebrity Apprentice alum’s views.

