Kim Kardashian has never cared what people think about her body. She reiterated that on Monday, January 29, posting multiple racy snaps to her Instagram wearing very little clothing. However, not everyone was impressed … namely, Wendy Williams.

“Kim, it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation,” Williams, 53, said during the “Hot Topics” segment of her show on Tuesday, January 30. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

“Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore. That would be like Cardi B returning to the poll on a Saturday night or something like that,” Williams added. “There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob … sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way.”

Before posting the sexy snaps, Kardashian, 37, shared a photo on Snapchat of her hair in braids — a photo Perez Hilton posted on Instagram. Lindsay Lohan commented on the photo with “I am confused.” The reality star didn’t miss a beat, responding to her comment with, “You know what’s confusing? Your sudden foreign accent.”

Williams then defended Lohan. “No, excuse me, she did not have the foreign accent when she was here. Lindsay is back and ready to be back on top,” she said.

Kardashian has learned to accept the haters over the years, never letting it get to her. In March 2017, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a nude photo on Instagram, causing Chloe Grace Moretz, Bette Midler and others to criticize her.

Following the outpour of reactions, she posted a blog about being proud of her body. “I never understand why people get so bothered by what other people choose to do with their lives. I don’t do drugs, I hardly drink, I’ve never committed a crime — and yet I’m a bad role model for being proud of my body?” she wrote. “I lived through the embarrassment and fear, and decided to say who cares, do better, move on. I shouldn’t have to constantly be on the defense, listing off my accomplishments just to prove that I am more than something that happened 13 years ago … Let’s move on, already. I have.”

