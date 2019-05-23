The show must go on. Wendy Williams and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., visited Chicago hours after he was arrested due to a physical altercation with his father, Kevin Hunter Sr.

The Wendy Williams Show host, 54, and the 18-year-old attended the Sweets and Snacks Expo on Wednesday, May 22, a rep for the event confirms to Us Weekly. Kevin Jr., however, did not participate in any of the convention’s events or demonstrations.

Williams appeared unbothered by the earlier legal trouble. “Wendy was in great spirits during the convention,” a source tells Us. “She was chatting with fans and was a big hit.”

Police were called Wednesday morning after Kevin Jr. and Kevin Sr., 46, got in a fight. The estranged couple’s son was arrested following the altercation.

According to TMZ, Williams dropped off Kevin Jr. at the family’s home in New Jersey. He reportedly did not know the TV producer was in the house, but the two went to a nearby store together shortly after.

The pair allegedly argued in the parking lot about Kevin Sr.’s spousal support request and the talk show host allegedly brainwashing Kevin Jr. The former Wendy Williams Show producer reportedly put his son in a headlock, leading the teen to punch his father.

Essex County family court confirmed the arrest to Us. “[Kevin Jr.] was charged with assault yesterday by the West Orange police. He was given a summons,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Basically this is a matter that will be handled by family court. … He was processed in West Orange and then released to appear on a summons at a later date.”

Kevin Sr. told TMZ on Wednesday where he stood after the incident. “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” he noted. “Things are not always how they appear.”

Williams filed for divorce in April following years of cheating allegations. Us previously confirmed that Kevin Sr.’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth in March.

