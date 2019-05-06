Getting ugly. Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, is seeking alimony, child support and legal fees from her in their divorce.

According to court documents filed on April 23 and obtained by Us Weekly, the television producer, 46, is asking for both “rehabilitative alimony and permanent alimony,” as well as “equitable distribution of all personal assets” acquired during their 21-year-marriage.

Hunter is also requesting that the TV personality, 54, pay his legal fees, plus “child support and college expenses” for their son Kevin Jr., 19.

Williams filed for divorce from the entrepreneur on April 10 amid allegations of Hunter’s infidelity. “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time,” Williams’ rep told Us at the time, adding, “Kevin is supportive of Wendy, and they are working through this process together.”

One month prior, reports swirled that the businessman had welcomed a baby with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Hunter gave a statement to Us on April 16. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he said. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

Two days later, a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show confirmed to Us that Hunter had been fired from his role as an executive producer for the show.

“Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors,” the spokesperson said.

The Ask Wendy, author, meanwhile, is focusing on the future. “Wendy’s not looking back,” a source told Us. “Her friends and family think the sky’s the limit now that Kevin’s gone. She still has healing to do, but she’s taken several major steps in the right direction. She’s strong and resilient.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!