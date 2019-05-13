Aunt and uncle on deck! Duchess Kate and Prince William will finally meet baby Archie on Tuesday, May 14, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The visit will come more than a week after Prince Harry, William’s younger brother, and Duchess Meghan welcomed the baby boy.

Also waiting to meet the newest royal are Prince Charles, William and Harry’s father, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, according to the Daily Mail.

William, 36, and Kate, 37, expressed their excitement about Archie’s arrival through social media on May 6, just hours after Meghan, 37, gave birth. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” read an Instagram message on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account.

“Will and Kate are very excited and can’t wait to meet the little one,” a source told Us later that day.

Though Archie hasn’t met his Uncle William and Aunt Kate yet, he has met some of his family members and others close to his parents. “Harry and Meghan spent the weekend enjoying their first weekend as parents, celebrating Mother’s Day, and had visits from a few friends,” a representative for Kensington Palace told Us on Monday.

Other members of the royal family who have met the newborn are Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — the latter of whom was, by happenstance, the first to see the new addition.

“We just bumped into the duke as we were walking by, which was so nice,” Meghan told members of the press at her son’s debut inside Windsor Castle on Wednesday, May 8. “So it will be nice to introduce the baby to the family.”

The new parents have been enjoying downtime at their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, alongside Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother.

“Meghan and Harry are very happy with how the house and nursery turned out,” an insider told Us on Sunday, May 12. “Everything is comfortable, and they are much happier than when they were living at Kensington Palace.”

The insider also told Us that the royal couple “love” having Ragland on hand: “She is so level-headed and just what a set of new parents need to keep them calm and give them great advice.”

“Harry and Meghan are truly in baby bliss right now,” the insider added. “It is a life they’ve both dreamed of and now they get to live it.”

