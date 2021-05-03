Where Chrissy Teigen Wants To Chill With Meghan Markle

Chrissy Teigen is just a simple supermodel who wants a “chill” day with her new royal pal, Meghan Markle.

When Teigen, 35, was asked about her recently revealed friendship with Markle, 39, on Sunday, May 2, at Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, the Cravings author revealed she just wants to kick back with the duchess and her chickens.

“I feel like our world has just gotten so small, through this whole pandemic and everything,” Teigen told Entertainment Tonight. “We have to go to Montecito and chill in the chicken house. Archie’s Cluckin’ Hut?”

Prince Harry and Markle’s tell-all TV special, which aired in March on CBS, revealed that the two have a chicken coop on their California property. They rescued the hens from a factory farm and named the area “Archie’s Chick Inn” for their son, who turns 2 on May 6.

The couple loves to spend time outside. “To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs,” Harry, 36, said in the interview. “You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close.”

When they aren’t enjoying the fresh air, the couple are making new friends in California. Markle reached out to Teigen last year after discovering they both suffered from miscarriages.

“She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected,” the Utah native said in April on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “She had written me about baby Jack and loss. She is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is.”

Teigen’s royal friends were chairs of Sunday’s VAX Live concert, which will air Sunday, May 8. The Duke of Sussex made an impassioned speech on stage to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

“This pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world,” he said at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. “The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that’s what tonight is about. The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all, and that is our starting point.”