Chrissy Teigen Says She and Meghan Markle Connected Over Pregnancy Losses

Finding common ground. Chrissy Teigen revealed that she and Meghan Markle have spoken about their pregnancy losses.

“She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected,” the Cravings author, 35, said during the Tuesday, April 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “She had written me about baby Jack and loss.”

The Bring the Funny judge, who lost her baby boy, Jack, due to placenta abruption in September 2020, went on to call the Suits alum, 39, “really wonderful and so kind.”

The Utah native gushed, “That’s why you look at everything and you’re like, my God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious and so crazy when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are? Yeah, she’s a really wonderful person.”

Markle suffered a miscarriage in July 2020, sharing the news in an op-ed for The New York Times four months later. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few,” the Los Angeles native wrote in November 2020. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

Teigen defended Markle’s decision to publicly reveal her loss at the time, tweeting that a hater was an “absolute piece of s–t.” The Chrissy’s Court star later deleted the tweet, writing, “Sorry forgot I’m trying to be nicer lol.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost said on Tuesday that she spoke to Markle following her and Prince Harry’s tell-all CBS interview last month, telling Andy Cohen that she didn’t get any “extra tea.”

Teigen explained, “I think she was very open about what she’s been open with and I think honestly her truth has been her truth since the very beginning.”

She and the Northwestern University grad met when they were both models on Deal or No Deal in 2007. “I am especially a fan of Meghan,” Teigen told the Daily Mail in 2018. “She was lovely. Now everyone asks me what she was like, and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt. She’s gorgeous.’”