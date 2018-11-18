Chrissy Teigen has a thing for the royals — and there’s one she loves more than all the rest.

While speaking of her affinity for the British royal family, the Cravings: Hungry for More author told the Mail on Sunday that she is “especially a fan of Meghan [Markle]. I was on Deal or No Deal with her and she was lovely,” she said. (Teigen and the future Duchess Meghan were briefcase models on the NBC game show more than a decade ago.)

Don’t ask Teigen, 32, to spill any tea on the former Suits star, 37, however. “Now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt.’ She’s gorgeous.”

The Lip Sync Battle host also spoke out about her shared time on the small screen with the Duchess of Sussex on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. “I tell John [Legend] all the time: ‘That could be me. I could be Princess Harry,'” the model said at the time.

Four months later, Teigen, who reunited with Meghan in 2014 while competing on DirecTV’s Beach Bowl, stuck up for the royal after her father, Thomas Markle, slammed her in an interview The Mail on Sunday in July.

“Meghan was apparently upset with me for saying that she and Harry will probably have a baby soon,” Thomas told the publication. “But Meghan’s been saying that herself for the past six or seven years, talking about how much she wants a family. [Prince] Harry’s been saying it too.”

He continued: “What’s sad is that sometime in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I’ll be a grandfather, and if we’re not speaking I won’t see my grandchild,” he added. “How tragic is that, to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the royal family.”

Teigen was quick to defend her former castmate. “This guy … This guy sucks,” Teigen tweeted in response. “What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing.”

Harry, 34, and Meghan, who wed at Windsor Castle in England in May, announced in October that they are expecting their first child together.

