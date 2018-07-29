Chrissy Teigen Slams Duchess Meghan’s Father Thomas Markle: ‘This Guy Sucks’

Team Meghan! Chrissy Teigen is not here for Thomas Markle’s public comments about Duchess Meghan, a fact she made perfectly clear with a tweet posted to her account on Saturday, July 29.

Posting side-by-side shots of recent articles detailing Markle’s latest interview with the Mail on Sunday, Teigen, 32, slammed the 74-year-old’s actions. “This guy … This guy sucks,” she wrote. “What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing.”

Markle went on record on Saturday, July 28, with several disparaging comments about Meghan, 36, predicting that she would have babies within a year but that he may not be able to see his grandchild. He also revealed that he had been “cut off” by the palace: “I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off.”

In addition, Markle took credit for his daughter’s upbringing, saying, “She became the woman that she is today thanks to everything I did for her. Did I get any recognition for it? Any thanks? She doesn’t even speak to me now. How cold is that?”

A source revealed exclusively to Us on July 20 that the Duchess of Sussex “lives in fear” that he’ll leak their communications. “Meghan is so upset over Thomas. She’s upset for a couple of reasons. She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her,” the insider said.

Markle has been making headlines since before Meghan’s May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, when he was caught staging photos for paparazzi. An insider told Us at the time that Meghan was “hysterical when the photos were leaked.”

On May 17, the former Suits star announced that Markle would not be in attendance for her nuptials after he told TMZ that he had suffered a heart attack.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” Meghan said at the time in a statement. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Two months later, Markle spoke out again to say that the former actress looked unhappy. “My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified,” he told The Sun on July 15. “I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile.”

A source for Us said on July 20 that the damage that Markle has done to their relationship may be beyond repair at this point: “She would like to speak to him, but there is no trust there anymore. And it doesn’t seem like it could ever be rebuilt. The damage is done.”

