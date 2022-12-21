Todd and Julie Chrisley will be serving out their respective fraud prison sentences just a few miles apart — and their facilities aren’t that different.

Todd, 53, will serve his 12-year prison stay at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida. It is an all-male, minimum-security facility that was created in 1988. While it can hold approximately 499 inmates, its current population is approximately 326, according to a 2022 Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Audit Report, which was filed in March.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum will be housed in one of six inmate-holding facilities during his stay, four of which are multiple occupancy cells. The inmates ages range from 22 to 80 years old.

“Opportunities for self-improvement including work, education, vocational training, religious and counseling programs are provided,” the audit report states. The prison also has a recreation department that offers intramural sports, weight training and fitness facilities, music programs and crafts, according to a 2018 handbook from the facility.

The reality star will be able to play racquetball, bocce ball and horseshoes and can view weekly movies in the camp’s theaters, per the report. The facility holds an additional library and running track.

Julie, for her part, will serve her seven-year sentence about two hours — and 133 miles — away at the Federal Correctional Institution Marianna in Marianna, Florida.

The 49-year-old’s facility is a medium-security prison with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) database. The prison holds both male and female inmates up to a combined 1,222 people.

The property features 25 buildings with seven housing units, according to a 2021 Prison Rape Elimination Act report. At the time of the audit in May 2021, there were 586 inmates ranging in age from 21 to 78.

“Recreation programs are available and include team and individual sports activities, hobby craft, wellness instruction and TV viewing,” the report reads. There are also educational and vocational courses offered on the premises.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the U.S. Marshal’s Office requested that Todd and Julie report to their respective institutions in Florida on January 17.

The order came one month after Todd and Julie were sentenced to 17 years and 12 years in prison, respectively, after being found guilty on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy in June.

The pair were also sentenced to complete 16 months of probation. The verdict was reached more than two years after Todd and Julie were initially charged. Despite being found guilty, the USA Network personalities have remained adamant that they are innocent.

In fact, the duo claimed that Mark Braddock, a former employee of Todd’s, was the one who actually committed the crimes while impersonating the real estate mogul back in 2012.

Todd and Julie’s family — they share daughter Savannah, 25, and sons Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16 — were “devastated about the verdict,” a source exclusively told Us after learning of the guilty verdict. “It’s horrible news … Their whole life changed in that moment.”

The couple also share their 10-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, whom they legally adopted in 2016. Todd is the father of daughter Lindsie, 33, and son Kyle, 31, from his first marriage to Teresa Terry.