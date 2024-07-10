Before Emily Henry confirmed that her latest novel, Funny Story, is being adapted for the big screen, she shared her dream cast with Us Weekly exclusively.

Ahead of the book’s April release, Henry told Us that imagining her characters as A-listers is “really not” part of her writing process. “That’s why I love always hearing other people’s fan casts,” she added.

Funny Story — for those who haven’t read it — follows female protagonist Daphne as she works through a devastating breakup. Her fiancé, Peter, called off their wedding after realizing he was in love with his best friend, Petra. Sad and homeless, Daphne moves into an apartment with Petra’s ex Miles, and sparks start to fly.

After reading the book, the Us staff decided that Logan Lerman and Camila Morrone would be perfect as Miles and Daphne, respectively. Who else could play Peter other than Glen Powell? Even Henry agreed.

Related: Author Emily Henry Answers Burning Questions About 'Funny Story' When author Emily Henry dropped her latest highly anticipated novel, Funny Story, last month, she introduced fans to a new book boyfriend by the name of Miles. Funny Story follows protagonist Daphne who just went through the most heart-wrenching breakup of her life. Her fiancé, Peter, called off their engagement because he’s in love with […]

“Before you even said that, it popped into my head,” she gushed. “That either means I’m psychic or we’re really onto something that feels right.”

When it came to Petra, it seemed The White Lotus alum Meghann Fahy was the only option.

“I love her,” Henry said. “I think she’s so great because Petra’s whole thing is, like, you want to hate her, but also you’re like, ‘You’re also really nice. You did this bad thing.’”

@usweekly Does Jennifer Coolidge have a role in the #EmilyHenry universe? It’s kind of a #FunnyStory … but the author herself is confirming that she does! 💙 Read our full interview with one of BookTok’s favorite romance writers at the link in bio. ♬ original sound – Us Weekly

When it came to Miles’ younger sister, Julia, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Rain Spencer was suggested, but Henry also threw Sydney Chandler’s name into the mix. Daphne’s bestie, Ashleigh, had Us thinking Hilary Duff or Jenna Fischer — and Henry was into both. Daphne’s stepmom, Starfire, obviously has to be Jennifer Coolidge, and Dennis Quaid was the choice for her dad.

“I was trying to think through this and having middling results,” she said of casting Daphne’s dad. “I was like, ‘OK, so it has to be someone who’s got some charm and is a hot dad.’ I was like, ‘Well, it could be Matthew McConaughey,’ but he seems a little bit too young. Then, I thought, I always loved the Skarsgård patriarch — Stellan — always loved Stellan Skarsgård. I think Dennis Quaid is perfect because you also get that little rom-com of old nod by getting him in there.”

Related: TV Shows Based on Popular Books Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies and You are among the best-selling books that made their way to the small screen in the form of TV adaptations. Reese Witherspoon is at the center of many of the most successful TV shows based on books, thanks to her passion for bringing fresh stories to a new […]

Variety reported on Monday, July 9, that Henry is adapting Funny Story into a film with Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company, with the author taking charge of the script. (This is the fifth of Henry’s books to receive the Hollywood treatment thus far.)

Prior to the adaptation news, Henry sparked major speculation in March that Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri were attached to an upcoming project — presumably Book Lovers — after sharing a photo of them together via social media.

“When that whole thing blew up, I really was texting some of my producers being like, ‘Did I just get us in trouble? Do I need to send apology bouquets to anyone?’ But it’s very cool,” Henry explained to Us. “I just think that [the fans are] really engaged in a way that is rare, and I think it’s probably the reason that any of these adaptations are actually going to get made is because the readers are so excited about it.”