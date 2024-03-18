Are Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri working on a new movie? After their St. Patrick’s Day outing, fans are convinced the duo are gearing up to star in an upcoming film adaptation of one of author Emily Henry’s books.

Mescal and Edebiri, both 28, posed together for a photo on Sunday, March 17, sparking rumors of a collaboration between the two. Author Henry added fuel to the fire by reposting the photo via Instagram Stories — which, naturally, set BookTok on fire with theories.

Three of Henry’s books — Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation and Book Lovers — are set for forthcoming film adaptations. However, one of the three makes the most sense for Mescal and Edebiri.

In March 2023, production company Tango Entertainment bought the rights to Book Lovers, with Sarah Heyward tapped to write the script. Tango produced the 2022 movie Aftersun, in which Mescal starred — and received an Oscar nomination for. A coincidence, perhaps not.

The Book Lovers novel follows the story of a literary agent named Nora who, while vacationing in North Carolina, continues to run into a brooding book editor named Charlie — and they have history.

“There has been a lot of ‘rom com films are dead’ talk over the last few years even though absolutely everyone I know is desperate for them. The industry, even more than publishing, wants a sure thing, and as we all know, that is the absolute worst constraint for making art,” Henry captioned her March 2023 Instagram post, announcing the film adaptation of Book Lovers. “I’m so grateful Tango wants to make this. I’m so glad they understand why this kind of movie is important. It’s not about a formula, any more than any other genre, though that’s how romances often get oversimplified in discussion.”

She continued: “Some people scoff at the concept of a genre with a guaranteed ‘happy ending,’ but the truth is, we all know the characters’ lives go on after the book ends. They’ll suffer other hurts. They’ll struggle. We’re with them for just a moment. But in that moment, there is so much hope. That’s why this kind of story is so important to me.”

Referring to the book specifically, Henry called it a story “about two broken people trying to open themselves up enough to be truly known.” She concluded, “This movie is going to funny, cozy, moving, and messy. I can’t wait.”

It’s important to note that no casting has been confirmed thus far. However, Us is hopeful and so are the fans.

“Wait. hold on. Emily Henry working with the producers of Aftersun which starred Paul Mescal for the Book Lovers movie and then reposting a photo of Paul and Ayo??,” one person wrote on X. “I am connecting dots.”

A second fan of the book noted that the actors would play the roles perfectly.

“Book Lovers was so good tho I can definitely see Ayo and Paul doing Nora and Charlie’s banter like they were so funny and they just get each other if this doesn’t happen I’m finding the nearest building and jum [sic],” they shared.

Another social media user added, “Sooooo paul mescal and ayo edebiri in a romcom together when.”

While Book Lovers seems to be the most likely connection. Others have thrown around the Beach Read and People We Meet on Vacation titles as well.

“She has an insatiable wanderlust, he prefers to stay home with a book. But they are best friends secretly in love who take a trip every summer till they had a fall out,” one social media user declared. “She convinces him to take one more vacation together. Yeah, I want Ayo Edebiri & Paul Mescal for PWMOV.”

Another X user wrote, “A Beach Read adaptation starring Ayo Edibiri & Paul Mescal would become my whole personality.”