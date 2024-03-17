So many stars said “sláinte” as they celebrated St. Patrick’s Day 2024.

“Happy St Paddy’s ☘️ ,” The Bear star Ayo Edebiri wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 17, sharing a blurry selfie with Paul Mescal.

Mescal, of course, hails from Ireland but Edebiri, 28, was not born and raised in the Emerald Isle. Despite Edebiri being from Boston, the Irish have jokingly adopted her as one of their own.

Edebiri and Mescal, 28, are not the only ones to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Niall Horan did not celebrate in his native Ireland, but he dressed in bright green for his Sunday concert in the Czech Republic.

“St. Paddy’s Day in Prague,” Horan, 30, wrote via Instagram Story, sharing a BeReal selfie as he prepared for his live concert that night.

Keep scrolling for photos from the stars’ festive 2024 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations: