Who Is Aubrey O’Day? 5 Things to Know About Donald Trump Jr.’s Mistress

After the news broke that Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from husband of 12 years Donald Trump Jr., multiple source confirmed to Us Weekly that the Trump Organization exec, 40, had an affair with singer Aubrey O’Day.

The businessman cheated on his wife with the former Danity Kane member, 34, from late 2011 to March 2012. “She doesn’t regret any of it though,” an insider told Us of the affair, which started when O’Day was filming Celebrity Apprentice. “She really loved him and was happy with him.”

Scroll down to find out more about the “Damaged” songstress.

She Once Dated Jersey Shore’s Pauly D

O’Day and Pauly D got together during season 1 of VH1’s Famously Single in 2015. “We connect in a really interesting way,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum told E! News in February 2016. “Pauly’s witty, He’s incredibly funny and smart and very talented. Pauly makes me stay in the moment and get out of my head.”

The duo split in July 2017.

She Doesn’t Like to Label Her Sexuality

The Making the Band 3 alum exclusively told Us in December 2008 that when it comes to dating, gender isn’t a factor for her. “At this point in my life, I wouldn’t say one way or another what my preference is sexually,” O’Day explained to Us at the time. She later added to Broadway.com, “The only thing I’m looking for in life is incredible passion and honest love … no matter what options are on the table. All I really operate on is the way I feel in my heat when it comes to love!”

She Has Repeatedly Dyed Her Dog’s Hair Different Colors

O’Day was criticized in September 2009 for dying her Teacup Maltese, Ginger, various colors. The American High School actress defended her actions while speaking to Us at the time. “She likes to have looks. It actually seems like such a taboo weird thing nowadays, but if you search only, you will see a whole underworld of dogs who are dyed,” she noted.

She Graduated from University of California Irvine With a Degree in Political Science

The All About Aubrey star gradated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in political science. While in school, she participated in various musical theater productions, studied abroad via Semester at Sea and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

She Founded an Organization to Fight AIDS

The charitable singer founded her own organization, Fight AIDS Now, and also works actively with the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network.

For more on Trump and O’Day’s secret romance, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!