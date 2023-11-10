Who Is Comedian Matt Rife Dating? 5 Things to Know About Jessica Lord

While Matt Rife has won the hearts of many on TikTok, girlfriend Jessica Lord ultimately has his attention offline.

Rife confirmed in October 2023 he and Lord were dating after rumors swirled months earlier about their romance.

“It’s an early relationship, about four or five months, but we’ve known each other for about a year and a half,” Rife said during an interview with “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast. “She’s wonderful.”

The comedian went on to gush about Lord and how supportive she has been when it comes to his career.

“She’s very smart. I love that. She’s never been insecure about the amount of attention that I get.” he shared. “She sees it the way I see it … a girl will yell out in the middle of a show like ‘F–k me!’ or something wild … and a lot of girls would be like, ‘You have girls yelling out to you in the middle of the show?’”

He continued: “I get off stage, she goes, ‘What the f–k’s that girl’s problem? That’s so annoying, you’re in the middle of trying out this new bit that I know you’ve been working so hard for, [and] now she ruined the entire f—king thing.’”

The twosome made their official red carpet debut as a couple in November 2023. Lord was by Rife’s side as they attended the Forbes Top Creators List Launch in New York City.

Keep scrolling to get to know Lord:

1. Where is Jessica Lord From?

Lord was born in Rochdale, England, but she and her family moved to Toronto when she was 6 years old. She eventually attended the Centennial College’s School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design in Toronto.

2. What Is Jessica Lord’s Profession?

She is a professional dancer and actress. Lord made her onscreen debut as a dancer in season 3 of the Canadian teen drama The Next Step in 2015. Two years later, she scored a main role on the series. Lord also starred in Hulu’s Find Me in Paris from 2018 to 2020.

3. When Did Jessica Lord Start Dancing?

Lord followed in her mom’s footsteps as a ballroom dancer when she took her first ballroom class at four years old. In addition to ballroom, she also took lessons in ballet, jazz and hip-hop. In high school, Lord attended the high school O’Neill Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Oshawa to specialize in dance.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

4. What Does Jessica Lord Do on Social Media?

In addition to being an actress and dancer, Lord is also active on social media. Rife frequently leaves flirty comments on her pages.

5. What Does Jessica Lord Think of Matt Rife’s Comedy?

According to Rife, Lord has a great sense of humor when it comes to being the subject of his stand-up. “She loves it,” he told People in October 2023. “She’s British, so she has, like, the best sense of humor.”