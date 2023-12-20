Tom Cruise has a new love interest.

After Cruise and Elsina Khayrova made their public debut in December, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair have been quietly dating for “a while now.”

“They’re very happy,” the insider told Us. “And Tom’s extremely confident about it working out for the long term.”

The source shared that the pair met through mutual friends in London. “What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special,” the insider added.

As for where Cruise’s eldest children, Isabella and Connor, stand with the relationship, the source told Us that they “think Elsina is great and are so happy to see that their dad has love in his life again.” (Cruise shares both children with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. He also shares a daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes.)

So who is Khayrova? Here’s everything to know about his girlfriend.

1. Where Was Elsina Khayrova Born?

Khayrova was born in Russia but now lives in London. Earlier this month, she was spotted with Cruise at a party in London’s Grosvenor Square.

“They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London,” the source told Us.

2. Did Elsina Khayrova model?

Khayrova formerly modeled for brands including Graff. In 2015, the luxury diamond jeweler shared a snap via Instagram of her wearing a pair of their earrings.

3. Who is Elsina Khayrova’s father?

Elsina is the daughter of Rinat Khayrova, who is a member of the Russian Military Police.

4. Has Elsina Khayrova been in a relationship?

Elsina filed for divorce from Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov in 2022. The pair separated two years prior after over a decade of marriage. In December, Tsvetkov weighed in on his ex’s new relationship with Cruise when he spoke to the Daily Mail.

“Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious tastes,” he said. “Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open.”

He continued: “I’m happy for her, I wish her all the best.”

5. Does Elsina Khayrova have children?

She reportedly shares two children with ex Tsvetkov. In September, Elsina posted a sweet Instagram birthday tribute to her daughter Eva, whom she refers to as her “best friend.”