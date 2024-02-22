Forget Paul Mescal — his sister, Nell Mescal, is the real star of the family.

Nell became known for her presence on social media after Paul’s 2023 Best Actor nomination for his role in Aftersun. (Thanks for sharing pictures of your older brother, girlie!)

At the time, she shared a photo of her entire family — including her other brother, Donnacha, and parents Dearbhla and Paul Sr. — reacting to the January 2023 nomination. This led to overnight fame, which Nell called the “craziest” and “scariest” day of her life.

“It’s very surreal when you post something and then all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Oh, everyone is seeing this and also their parents are seeing it and their dog and the cat,’” Nell told The New York Times in March 2023. “I had, like, a thousand followers on Twitter and I had to be like: ‘OK, stop following me. This is the app where I totally talk about Gilmore Girls and pretend I’m not a singer.’”

If you’re less familiar with Nell, then you should know she’s not just an actor’s sister — she also has a budding singing career.

“It’s kind of ever-changing, but I would say it’s kind of like pop-alternative-indie,” she told Nylon in March 2023. “I write a lot about friendships and breakups and all that comes with growing up; not my childhood, but just growing up as a young person. Everyone’s going through the same things that I’m going through, and this is just my take on it.”

When she’s not working on her music, Nell can also be seen walking red carpets with Paul, as she did at the February 2024 BAFTAs.

Keep scrolling for more to know about Nell:

1. She Didn’t Finish School

Nell dropped out of school in October 2021 to pursue her music career full-time.

“The decision to drop out of school came quite easy to me,” she admitted in a July 2023 interview. “I think school was just difficult for many reasons, and when you’re a teenager, people just aren’t very nice, and I think that can get on top of you.”

2. Family Comes 1st

It’s no surprise that Nell initially went viral because of her family when the Mescals have such a tight-knit bond.

“I just love spending time with my family, and any chance I get to do that is the best,” she told Bustle in March 2023, revealing that Paul was actually the “last one” who wanted to get into “acting and singing.”

3. How She Wants to Be Remembered

When asked about her legacy, Nell told Bustle that it has nothing to do with her career. Instead, she wants people to think of her as a “kind” person.

“If they didn’t say that, I would want them to at least say I was funny sometimes,” she added.

4. She Hit the Stage with Phoebe Bridgers

Paul made headlines for his relationship with Bridgers — they were first linked in 2020 and split in 2022 — but Nell actually opened for her on tour.

“I was quite nervous, wondering if I was just doing it because I was Paul’s sister. But I’m quite open about that with people,” Nell told U.K.’s Evening Standard in January 2023. “I said to her: ‘Look, if you don’t like the music, don’t have me play, I don’t mind.’ And she was like: ‘No, I really like it.’ That was a really affirming moment.”

5. Nell Never Tries to Go Viral — She Just Does

While she refers to herself as “chronically online,” Nell never posts anything to intentionally draw attention on social media.

“I’m trying not to go viral, which is maybe controversial. I feel like everyone’s looking for a viral moment,” she told The New York Times. “But I think the best way for longevity is just to build as naturally as possible. So, if 10 people saw one video and 11 people see the next one, that’s a win.”