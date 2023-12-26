Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged to longtime love Abby Champion.

The eldest son of exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially announced his engagement in December 2023, after more than eight years with Champion.

“💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍,” the duo captioned a joint Instagram post at the time, sharing photos from the romantic proposal. Schwarzenegger got down on one knee on a beach, surrounded by rose petals.

“She said yes,” Schwarzenegger wrote via his Instagram Story after the proposal news broke, posting a throwback photo with Champion. “9 years ago. Two little kiddos falling in love.”

While Schwarzenegger and Champion started dating in 2015, Us Weekly didn’t confirm the news of their relationship until the following year. A source confirmed to Us in March 2016 that the couple had been together for “a while.”

Related: Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion's Relationship Timeline Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion have been going strong since 2016. Following his five-month fling with Miley Cyrus in 2015, Schwarzenegger was spotted getting cozy with the model at the West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy. Champion also accompanied the actor to a birthday bash thrown for his mother, Maria Shriver, before Us Weekly confirmed […]

They were first spotted together at West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy. Champion also attended a bash for Schwarzenegger’s mom during the early days of their relationship.

“I think we stay in touch obviously through FaceTime and calls … but it’s really not hard,” Schwarzenegger told E! News in September 2019 of their busy schedules. “Being away from each other so often allows us to appreciate the time that we have together and really enjoy it. I’m usually so slammed in the week with work and she’s usually traveling, so it allows us both to have super fun weekends.”

While talking to the same outlet about his relationship years later, Schwarzenegger still had amazing things to say about his other half.

“She’s such a good girl,” the actor told E! in November 2022. “She’s a hard worker, dedicated, determined. She moved here from Alabama to pursue her dreams to become a supermodel. She’s great.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Champion:

1. Where Is Abby Champion From?

Champion moved from Birmingham, Alabama, to Los Angeles to pursue her modeling career.

2. What Is Abby Champion’s Career?

Over the years, Champion has become a successful model, making appearances on various high-profile runways and in magazines.

“I remember I first felt my spark when I did my very first fashion show,” Champion told V Magazine in June 2021. “That show, for me, made me want to work hard to be able to do many more. There was so much adrenaline and power that I saw the other girls hold that made me love it so much.”

Related: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Family Members: A Comprehensive Guide They’ll be back! Since Arnold Schwarzenegger burst on the scene in the 1980s, his family has gone on to become one of the most successful — and recognizable — clans in Hollywood. Three of the Terminator star’s five children have followed in his footsteps and made names for themselves in the entertainment industry: Katherine Schwarzenegger, […]

3. Does Abby Champion Have Siblings?

Champion has a sister, Baskin Champion, who was named Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014. She also has two brothers, Josh and Luke.

4. What Else Is Abby Champion Passionate About?

“I’m super passionate about all things health. I’ve spent a lot of time trying to find ways that my body feels most strong and healthy,” she shared during the same V Magazine interview. “I think it’s so interesting that how you treat yourself and fuel your body on a daily basis can affect how you feel about yourself so much.”

5. How Long Have Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger Been Together?

Schwarzenegger made his first appearance on Champion’s Instagram in February 2016. He hard launched their relationship the following month.