Let’s talk about it, baby! Keke Palmer opened up about the sex advice she received from pal Whoopi Goldberg — and how it helped her find more enjoyment in the bedroom.

“I’ll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a real great conversation” the Scream Queens alum, 29, said on her Tuesday, November 22, episode of her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast. “Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘Start with pleasing yourself.’ And I was like, ‘That rings true.’”

The Nope star shared that she had never had a “happy ending” from “porn style” sex, explaining that her “identity” with it was instead always based on doing “a service” for someone else.

“And my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I’m glad they’re happy,” she said. “That was, like, depressing and not enough. Because I realized, like, ‘Well, wait a damn minute … this isn’t you.’”

After noting that she has been on a “journey of trying to figure out what works for me,” the Nickelodeon alum said that she’s realized intimacy is what keeps her feeling fulfilled – in all areas of her life.

“I’ve only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a calmer, a more emotional approach,” she revealed.

Palmer has long since been transparent about personal struggles other Hollywood stars may shy away from, regularly opening up regularly about her struggle with adult acne over the years.

In 2020, the Scream alum revealed she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which often causes acne as well as facial hair. At the time, the Hustlers actress said her skin was “so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING.”

“Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea,” she wrote via Instagram, adding that used the prescription medication Accutane twice, changed her diet and drank water but nothing changed. “I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me.”

The Password cohost, who credited her family’s “fight out of poverty” for giving her access to proper medical treatment, concluded her post by sharing a message of support with those who are struggling with similar issues.

“The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f–king fine!” said said. “MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON.”